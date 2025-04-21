Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EMF Alpha frocks Sailor to Master Chief

    EMF Alpha frocks Sailor to Master Chief

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aiden Lutner 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton

    Master Chief Petty Officer Dexter Lace, acting command master chief for Expeditionary Medical Facility Alpha, addresses ceremony attendees during a frocking ceremony held in the Medal of Honor Promenade of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on April 21, 2025. Frocking is a process in the military services whereby a service member who has been selected for promotion to the next higher rank is allowed to assume the duties and responsibilities of that higher rank prior to being officially advanced to receiving the pay and allowances of the higher rank.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 17:18
    Photo ID: 8992240
    VIRIN: 250421-N-GU280-6406
    Resolution: 5478x3446
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    This work, EMF Alpha frocks Sailor to Master Chief, by PO3 Aiden Lutner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

