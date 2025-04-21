EMF Alpha frocks Sailor to Master Chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Capt. Cheri Smiley, acting commanding officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility Alpha, presents newly frocked Master Chief Petty Officer Dexter Lace, acting command master chief for EMF Alpha, with the authorization to “assume the title and wear the uniform of a master chief petty officer” during a frocking ceremony held in the Medal of Honor Promenade of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on April 21, 2025. Frocking is a process in the military services whereby a service member who has been selected for promotion to the next higher rank is allowed to assume the duties and responsibilities of that higher rank prior to being officially advanced to receiving the pay and allowances of the higher rank.