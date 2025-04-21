Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, commanding general of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) with Ms. Kristina O’Brien, SES, deputy to the commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Brown, senior enlisted leader, present to the Documentation Management Oversight Branch, Headquarters G-3, the Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence award for LTG William E. Mortensen Award for HQ Activity of the Year, April 16, 2025, SDDC headquarters, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Parr SDDC/PCA)