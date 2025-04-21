Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Christopher Parr 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, commanding general of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) with Ms. Kristina O’Brien, SES, deputy to the commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Brown, senior enlisted leader, present to the Documentation Management Oversight Branch, Headquarters G-3, the Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence award for LTG William E. Mortensen Award for HQ Activity of the Year, April 16, 2025, SDDC headquarters, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Parr SDDC/PCA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 8992228
    VIRIN: 250416-A-IB640-1067
    Resolution: 2960x1771
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards
    Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards
    Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards
    Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards
    Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards
    Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    Surface Warriors
    GDDE
    Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards
    Arrows on Target

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download