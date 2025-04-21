Recognizing the Best: SDDC presents 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards

Photo By Christopher Parr | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, commanding general of the Military Surface...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Parr | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, commanding general of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) with Ms. Kristina O’Brien, SES, deputy to the commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Brown, senior enlisted leader, present Christina Huckoby, Headquarters G-1, the Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence award for Personnel Support Team Member of the Year, April 16, 2025, SDDC headquarters, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Parr SDDC/PCA) see less | View Image Page

Each year, the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) honors individuals, teams, and organizations whose outstanding performance supports the success of the command’s global mission. The Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence (GDDE) Awards recognize the dedication, professionalism, and excellence of our Surface Warrior workforce.



This year’s competition included 36 award categories, ranging from individual awards for Soldiers, officers, and civilians, to team and organizational recognitions across brigades, battalions, activities, and sites. Many of the awards are named in honor of distinguished figures from SDDC’s history, reflecting both legacy and leadership.



The winning submissions showcased exceptional work in key mission areas including Terminal Operations, Transportation and Traffic Management, Vehicle Operations, and Supply and Inventory Management. Each honoree has made a significant impact on the command’s ability to deliver vital equipment and supplies worldwide.



The GDDE Awards are more than a celebration of accomplishments—they highlight the power of teamwork, innovation, and excellence in advancing SDDC’s mission.



During his opening remarks, MG Lance Curtis, SDDC commander, reflected on the arrival of Spring as a season of renewal, encouraging the team to consider how they rejuvenate both personally and professionally. He emphasized that recognizing the accomplishments of teammates is one way to invest in people and strengthen the organization.



SDDC’s 2024 Global Deployment and Distribution Excellence Awards winners are:



• LTG Hubert G. Smith Award for Superior Performance: 838th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade



• Mr. William R. Lucas Award For Individual Outstanding Contributions: Osman Irim, 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade



• Mr. Johnnie Fisher Award for Operational Cost Effectiveness: Vinitha Nair, 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade



• GEN William G.T. Tuttle, Jr. Award for Contract Quality Assurance Excellence: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Stevedoring and Related Terminal Services Contract, 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade



• MG John J. Lane Award for Deployment and Distribution Excellence: 595th Transportation Brigade – S-3



• MG Kenneth L. Privratsky Award for Brigade of the Year: 599th Transportation Brigade



• MG Harold I. Small Award for Battalion of the Year: 833rd Transportation Battalion, 596th Transportation Brigade



• LTG William E. Mortensen Award for HQ Activity of the Year: Documentation Management Oversight Branch, Headquarters G-3



• MG John H. Stanford Award for Small Unit Activity of the Year: 950th Transportation Company, 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade



• LTG John D. Bruen Award for Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Adam Rohlik 596th Transportation Brigade, 833rd Transportation Battalion



• MG Henry R. Del Mar Award for Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Tony Wu, 838th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade



• Warrant Officer of the Year: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gregory Lofton, 835th Transportation Battalion, 599th Transportation Brigade



• CSM Tomas R. Hawkins Award for Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year (E7-E9): Sgt. 1st Class Wirad Sajjawerawan, 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade



• CSM Arthur Johnson Award for Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year (E4 CPL-E6): Staff Sgt. Shantelle Lockhart, 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade



• CSM Joseph D. Shinners, Jr. Award for Enlisted Member of the Year (E1-E4 SPC): Cpl. Kadaria Gissendanner, 595th Transportation Brigade



• Terminal Operations Soldier of the Year: Staff Sgt. Simon Guerrero, 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade



• Terminal Operations Civilian of the Year: Terence Moroney, 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade



• Transportation/Traffic Management Soldier of the Year: Sgt. Jalisa Watson, 598th Transportation Brigade



• Transportation/Traffic Management Civilian of the Year: Vinitha Nair, 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade



• Vehicle Ops and Equipment Maintenance Performer of the Year: Jeffery Francis, MOTSU, 596th Transportation Brigade



• Supply and Inventory Management Soldier of the Year: Don Munasinghe, 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade



• Supply and Inventory Management Civilian of the Year: Sgt. Janaris Flournoy, 595th Transportation Brigade



• Information Management Soldier of the Year: Sgt. Ericka Domis, Headquarters G-6



• Information Management Civilian of the Year: Aaron Plichta, Headquarters G-6



• Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) Soldier of the Year: Master Sgt. Myesha Fergusen, Headquarters G-1



• Contract Quality Assurance Evaluator of the Year: Gordon Bell, Headquarters G-6



• Personnel Support Team Member of the Year: Christina Huckoby, Headquarters G-1



• Protection Team Member of the Year: Tyler Holloway, Headquarters G-1



• LTG Kathleen M. Gainey Award for Team Performance of the Year - Large (20 or more members): 831st Transportation Battalion Headquarters, 595th Transportation Brigade



• MG Charles W. Fletcher Jr. Award for Team Performance of the Year - Medium (10-19 members): Ocean Cargo Clearance Authority, 597th Transportation Brigade



• BG Barbara Doornink Award for Team Performance of the Year - Small (2 -9 members): 831st Transportation Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 595th Transportation Brigade



• Administrative Support Team Member of the Year: Virginia Mannai, 598th Transportation Brigade



• Budget or Finance Team Member of the Year: Ma Cecillia Mikesell, 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade



• MG John R. Piatak Award for Plans Team Member of the Year: Rajah Dancy, 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade



SDDC Commanding General Lance Curtis, Deputy to the Commanding General Kristina O’Brien, SES, and Command Sergeant Major Randy Brown congratulate all of this year’s winners and thank every Surface Warrior for their continued contributions to the command’s success.