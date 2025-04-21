Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bring Your Child to Work Day

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A U.S. Airman talks about a gas mask during the Bring Your Child to Work Day event at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 24, 2025. This year’s theme, “For a New Generation,” seeks to inspire children to explore future career paths, provide exposure to military and civilian roles, and teach more about the nation’s defense community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

