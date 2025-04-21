19th Air Force commander visits SERE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Major General Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, visits the 36th Rescue Squadron and prepares for a flight to visit the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training area at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 21, 2025. The 36th Rescue Squadron supports the USAF Survival School training through hands-on helicopter operations for over 4,000 students per year, training is conducted year-round at Fairchild and at the school’s field location in the Colville National Forest, about 60 miles north of Fairchild. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)