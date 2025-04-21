Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Air Force commander visits SERE [Image 2 of 3]

    19th Air Force commander visits SERE

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Major General Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, flies in a UH-1N Huey Helicopter with the 36th Rescue Squadron to visit the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training area at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 21, 2025. The 36th Rescue Squadron supports the USAF Survival School training through hands-on helicopter operations for over 4,000 students per year, training is conducted year-round at Fairchild and at the school’s field location in the Colville National Forest, about 60 miles north of Fairchild. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 13:52
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, 19th Air Force commander visits SERE [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    19th Air Force
    336 Training Group
    36 RQS

