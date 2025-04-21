Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Earth Day Cleanup 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    101st Earth Day Cleanup 2025

    BANGOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Erick Green 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Busque, 101st Air Refueling Wing Inspector General Superintendent, takes part in the base's annual Earth Day Cleanup, April 24th, 2025 at the 101st ARW, Bangor, Maine. This event is meant to give member's the time to take pride in their installation as well as rejuvenate the base as Maine welcomes springtime.


    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erick Green)

