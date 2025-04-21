101st Earth Day Cleanup 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Busque, 101st Air Refueling Wing Inspector General Superintendent, takes part in the base's annual Earth Day Cleanup, April 24th, 2025 at the 101st ARW, Bangor, Maine. This event is meant to give member's the time to take pride in their installation as well as rejuvenate the base as Maine welcomes springtime.





(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erick Green)