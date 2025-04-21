101st Earth Day Cleanup 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Gracie Soucy, a Military Pay Specialist at the 101st Air Refueling Wing takes part in the base's annual Earth Day Cleanup, April 24th, 2025 at the 101st ARW, Bangor, Maine. This event is meant to give member's the time to take pride in their installation as well as rejuvenate the base as Maine welcomes springtime.





(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erick Green)