Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    250424-N-GC639-1139 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, right, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, delivers remarks during the CSG 1 change of command aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 8991188
    VIRIN: 250424-N-GC639-1139
    Resolution: 4509x3007
    Size: 655.86 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson
    Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson
    Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson
    Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson
    Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson
    Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea Aboard USS Carl Vinson

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    CSG-1
    Carrier Strike Group One
    C5F
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download