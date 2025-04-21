250424-N-GC639-1139 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, right, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, delivers remarks during the CSG 1 change of command aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea Aboard USS Carl Vinson
