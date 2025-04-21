Carrier Strike Group 1 Changes Command at Sea aboard USS Carl Vinson

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY - Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), April 24.



Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt relieved Rear Adm. Michael Wosje and assumed duties as the CSG-1 commander.



While in command of CSG-1, Wosje led the strike group through routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and several exercises, such as Rim of the Pacific 2024, Pacific Steller 2025, and Freedom Shield 2025, enhancing relationships with partners and allies to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. He also led CSG-1 during the extended patrol into the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, carrying out operations to degrade the capabilities of threat groups and support international law and the freedom of navigation.



During his time as commander, he also accomplished a milestone in his aviation career, accumulating 1,000 carrier arrested landings and joining the 1,000 Trap Club, an accomplishment recognized in the National Naval Aviation Museum.



While he achieved this major accomplishment, his focus remained on the CSG-1 team, which included 7,500 Sailors across four afloat units and nine aviation squadrons.



"One of the proudest moments of my career has been witnessing the extraordinary impact of the ONE Team culture," Wosje reflected. "Whether pioneering new technology, enhancing warfighting readiness, or fostering collaboration with our allies and partners, we truly live a ONE team mindset. You continue to demonstrate we are stronger together, and it has been an honor to be part of this team."



Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the deputy commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, shared remarks after taking command of CSG-1.



"It is my honor and privilege to relieve Rear Adm. Wosje. His steadfast leadership, meticulous attention to warfighting, and passion for strike group operations is evident," Bauernschmidt said. "I look forward to leading this team of ready and lethal warfighters."



Bauernschmidt is a native of Milwaukee and graduated in 1994 from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Engineering. She earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, is a nuclear power school graduate, and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1996. Throughout her career, she has accumulated over 3,000 flight hours in naval aircraft. She commanded Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 (HSM-70), USS San Diego (LPD 22), and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) prior to her time at U.S. 7th Fleet.



CSG-1 consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), embarked staffs of CSG-1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).



CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes, CMV-22 Ospreys and MH-60R/S Seahawks.



For more news from CSG-1 and Carl Vinson visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70

