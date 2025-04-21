MRB Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical Readiness Battalion, Rheinland-Pfalz holds a change of responsibility ceremony April 23, 2025, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, as Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Rose relinquishes his role as senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael E. Woolley. The ceremony honors Rose’s dedication and leadership while welcoming Woolley to guide the battalion’s enlisted force and support its medical readiness mission. .(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)