MRB Change of Responsibility

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Medical Readiness Battalion, Rheinland-Pfalz holds a change of responsibility ceremony April 23, 2025, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, as Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Rose relinquishes his role as senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael E. Woolley. The ceremony honors Rose’s dedication and leadership while welcoming Woolley to guide the battalion’s enlisted force and support its medical readiness mission. .(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 07:37
    Photo ID: 8990869
    VIRIN: 250423-D-SH479-1995
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.78 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

