NSA Souda Bay hosts CODEL AHEPA

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 15, 2025) Congressman Jay Obernolte, assigned to the Congressional Delegation American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), speaks with Sailors assigned toNaval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay onboard NSA Souda Bay on April 15, 2025. Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)