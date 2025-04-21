NSA Souda Bay hosts CODEL AHEPA

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 15, 2025) Members of Congressional Delegation American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) and Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pose for a group photo onboard NSA Souda Bay NSA on April 15, 2025. Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
