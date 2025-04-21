Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Stephen Steacy Signs Declaration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Capt. Stephen Steacy Signs Declaration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

    GREECE

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 14, 2025) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay host a proclamation signing declaring April 13, 2025 through April 19, 2025 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece on April 14, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 03:43
    This work, Capt. Stephen Steacy Signs Declaration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay signs National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation
    Capt. Stephen Steacy Signs Declaration of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

