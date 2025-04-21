NSA Souda Bay signs National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 14, 2025) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, signs a proclamation declaring April 13, 2025, through April 19, 2025, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece on April 14, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)