    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 8 of 8]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

    YIGO, GUAM

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    250422-N-PI330-1135 YIGO, Guam (April 22, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, and Airmen, assigned to the 554th Red Horse Squadron, participate in the Silver Flag airfield damage repair exercise in Yigo, Guam, April 22, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 00:17
    Photo ID: 8990575
    VIRIN: 250422-N-PI330-1135
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

