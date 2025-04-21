NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250422-N-PI330-1104 YIGO, Guam (April 22, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, and Airmen, assigned to the 554th Red Horse Squadron, participate in the Silver Flag airfield damage repair exercise in Yigo, Guam, April 22, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)