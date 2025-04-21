Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Humvee Transport [Image 6 of 6]

    Balikatan 25: Humvee Transport

    PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, offload a Humvee during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, April 23, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

