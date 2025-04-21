Balikatan 25: Humvee Transport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers with the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, offload a Humvee during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, April 23, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)