Balikatan 25: Humvee Transport

U.S. Airmen with the 39th Airlift Squadron, prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for a U.S. Army Humvee transport during Exercise Balikatan 25 at at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 23, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)