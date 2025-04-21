Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Humvee Transport [Image 2 of 6]

    Balikatan 25: Humvee Transport

    PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Airmen with the 39th Airlift Squadron, prepare a C-130J Super Hercules for a U.S. Army Humvee transport during Exercise Balikatan 25 at at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 23, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    This work, Balikatan 25: Humvee Transport [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

