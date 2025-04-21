MCAS Iwakuni Marines attend an airfield damage repair class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Yergeniy Shatrovskiy, an engineer with 439th Civil Engineer Squadron, 439th Airlift Wing, and a native of New Jersey, teaches an airfield damage repair class at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 26, 2025. U.S. Air Force members and U.S. Marines held updated training to ensure safe operations and maintain mission readiness in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)