    MCAS Iwakuni Marines attend an airfield damage repair class [Image 2 of 4]

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines attend an airfield damage repair class

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David BurbidgeMoore with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, writes on a worksheet during an airfield damage repair class given by U.S. Airmen from 439th Civil Engineer Squadron, 439th Airlift Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 26, 2025. U.S. Air Force members and U.S. Marines held updated training to ensure safe operations and maintain mission readiness in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 22:14
    Photo ID: 8990527
    VIRIN: 250326-M-MR025-1114
    Resolution: 4053x6080
    Size: 418.7 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marines attend an airfield damage repair class [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Maikeyla Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USMC
    Air force
    Class
    Training
    ADR

