MCAS Iwakuni Marines attend an airfield damage repair class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David BurbidgeMoore with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, writes on a worksheet during an airfield damage repair class given by U.S. Airmen from 439th Civil Engineer Squadron, 439th Airlift Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 26, 2025. U.S. Air Force members and U.S. Marines held updated training to ensure safe operations and maintain mission readiness in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes)