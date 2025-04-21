CNRH Hosts White Boat Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members visit the USS Arizona Memorial as part of a guided tour of Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial, April 22, 2025. The boat tour was hosted by the CNRH Public Affairs Office and is part of the office’s community engagement program to share the history and legacy of Pearl Harbor with community organizations, government agencies, educators, school groups, the private sector, veterans’ groups and others. The tour included an overview of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor; Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Facility’s Dry Dock 5; on-going stewardship projects; and the history, construction and architecture of the USS Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Raquel Cloma)