    CNRH Hosts White Boat Tour

    CNRH Hosts White Boat Tour

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Community members visit the USS Arizona Memorial as part of a guided tour of Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial, April 22, 2025. The boat tour was hosted by the CNRH Public Affairs Office and is part of the office’s community engagement program to share the history and legacy of Pearl Harbor with community organizations, government agencies, educators, school groups, the private sector, veterans’ groups and others. The tour included an overview of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor; Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Facility’s Dry Dock 5; on-going stewardship projects; and the history, construction and architecture of the USS Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Raquel Cloma)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Pearl Harbor
    Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Harbor Tour

