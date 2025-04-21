Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Group Photo of the 264th Combat Communications Squadron [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Group Photo of the 264th Combat Communications Squadron

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Members of the 264th Combat Communications Squadron pose for a group photo March 9, 2025, at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois. Combat Communications units provide communication support to military personnel in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 8990061
    VIRIN: 250309-Z-UY850-1006
    Resolution: 5684x3782
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group Photo of the 264th Combat Communications Squadron [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Group Photo of the 264th Combat Communications Squadron
    Group Photo of the 264th Combat Communications Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    group photo
    Air Force
    Central Illinois
    combat communication

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download