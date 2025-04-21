Date Taken: 03.08.2025 Date Posted: 04.23.2025 16:47 Photo ID: 8990045 VIRIN: 250309-Z-UY850-1007 Resolution: 5706x3796 Size: 7.94 MB Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Group Photo of the 264th Combat Communications Squadron [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.