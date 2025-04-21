Date Taken: 04.16.2025 Date Posted: 04.23.2025 16:34 Photo ID: 8990023 VIRIN: 250416-A-JC790-1162 Resolution: 4750x2305 Size: 1.84 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Central Texas partners for community healthcare [Image 6 of 6], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.