    Central Texas partners for community healthcare [Image 5 of 6]

    Central Texas partners for community healthcare

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Nursing Operations Officer, Capt. Hugh Elsea and Department of Labor and Delivery Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Hernandez, led Leadership Killeen members, on a tour of the labor and delivery department during their visit to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center April 16. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 8990013
    VIRIN: 250416-A-JC790-3698
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Central Texas partners for community healthcare [Image 6 of 6], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Central Texas partners for community healthcare

    #wearecrdamc, #armymedicine, #DOD, #defensehealthagency, #medicalreadinesscommand

