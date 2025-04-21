Central Texas partners for community healthcare

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Nursing Operations Officer, Capt. Hugh Elsea and Department of Labor and Delivery Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Hernandez, led Leadership Killeen members, on a tour of the labor and delivery department during their visit to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center April 16. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs)