Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Nursing Operations Officer, Capt. Hugh Elsea and Department of Labor and Delivery Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Hernandez, led Leadership Killeen members, on a tour of the labor and delivery department during their visit to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center April 16. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs)
|04.16.2025
Central Texas partners for community healthcare
