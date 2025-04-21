Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jeremiah White, left, a Mississippi native and radio operator with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Pfc. Kevin Chaves, a California native and supply clerk with 1st DSB, MCB Camp Pendleton, participate in Earth Day at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 22, 2025. Since 1970, Earth Day has been designated as a day to focus on the environment and to appreciate clean air, land and water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 8990018
    VIRIN: 250422-M-CV013-1029
    Resolution: 6538x4361
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day
    Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day
    Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day
    Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day
    Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day
    Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day
    Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Recycle
    Marines
    Earth Day
    MCI West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download