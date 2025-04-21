Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jeremiah White, left, a Mississippi native and radio operator with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Pfc. Kevin Chaves, a California native and supply clerk with 1st DSB, MCB Camp Pendleton, participate in Earth Day at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 22, 2025. Since 1970, Earth Day has been designated as a day to focus on the environment and to appreciate clean air, land and water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)