Camp Pendleton celebrates Earth Day

U.S. Marines with Assault Amphibian School, Training Command, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, participate in a beach clean-up for Earth Day at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 22, 2025. Since 1970, Earth Day has been designated as a day to focus on the environment and to appreciate clean air, land and water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)