ROKAF Visit - April 21, 2025 ROKAF Visit - April 21, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, speaks to Maj. Gen. Seung Bae Kong, Air Force Logistics Command commander for the Republic of Korea, during an office call at the AFLCMC headquarters building on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 21, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)