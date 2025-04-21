Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKAF Visit - April 21, 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    ROKAF Visit - April 21, 2025

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, speaks to Maj. Gen. Seung Bae Kong, Air Force Logistics Command commander for the Republic of Korea, during an office call at the AFLCMC headquarters building on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 21, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 8989865
    VIRIN: 250421-F-IF502-1016
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
