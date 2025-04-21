Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    509th HCOS medical laboratory [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    509th HCOS medical laboratory

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Blood samples are shown in the medical laboratory at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 22, 2025. The medical laboratory at Whiteman AFB provides testing and analysis of blood and other specimens for Airmen, retirees and dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 8989543
    VIRIN: 250422-F-TE518-1106
    Resolution: 6697x4465
    Size: 13.81 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th HCOS medical laboratory [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    509th HCOS medical laboratory
    509th HCOS medical laboratory
    509th HCOS medical laboratory
    509th HCOS medical laboratory
    509th HCOS medical laboratory
    509th HCOS medical laboratory
    509th HCOS medical laboratory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Health
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Air Force Medical Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download