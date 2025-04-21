509th HCOS medical laboratory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Laura Perkins, 509th Healthcare Operations Squadron laboratory noncommissioned officer in charge of hematology, inspects a blood smear through a microscope at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 22, 2025. Laboratory technicians service Airmen, retirees and dependents by conducting essential tests on biological samples and giving medical providers necessary information for proper diagnosis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)