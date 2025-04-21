Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Competitors arrive, prepare for Best Sapper [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Competitors arrive, prepare for Best Sapper

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Competitors lay out their gear while Sapper Leader Course cadre inspect everything on their packing list April 22 in preparation of the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition to be held April 25 to 28. The competition, hosted by the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment, is set to have 70 competitors, in 35 teams of two, at Waynesville’s Roubidoux Park for their non-standard physical fitness test at 9 a.m., April 26. The four-day competition officially kicks off with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m., April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood’s Nutter Field House.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 8989466
    VIRIN: 250422-A-FH875-8934
    Resolution: 2047x1362
    Size: 905.8 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competitors arrive, prepare for Best Sapper [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Competitors arrive, prepare for Best Sapper
    Competitors arrive, prepare for Best Sapper
    Competitors arrive, prepare for Best Sapper

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    BestSapper2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download