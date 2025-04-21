Competitors arrive, prepare for Best Sapper

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors lay out their gear while Sapper Leader Course cadre inspect everything on their packing list April 22 in preparation of the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition to be held April 25 to 28. The competition, hosted by the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment, is set to have 70 competitors, in 35 teams of two, at Waynesville’s Roubidoux Park for their non-standard physical fitness test at 9 a.m., April 26. The four-day competition officially kicks off with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m., April 25 at Fort Leonard Wood’s Nutter Field House.