The USS Observation Island (AG-154) arrives at Port Canaveral, Florida, on May 9, 1969, following a 10-month absence for overhaul and conversion at the Norfolk Naval Ship Yard. When the U.S. Navy took possession of her in September 1956, she underwent conversion from a cargo ship to a naval vessel designed to support the fleet ballistic missile program. She was commissioned as a U.S. Navy vessel in December 1958, designated as an experimental auxiliary ship (EAG), and named the USS Observation Island. The "experimental" designation was dropped the Observation Island became a miscellaneous auxiliary ship (AG).
|Date Taken:
|05.09.1969
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 10:35
|Photo ID:
|8989288
|VIRIN:
|690509-F-N1010-1001
|Resolution:
|2500x1915
|Size:
|850.97 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Observation Island in 1969 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.