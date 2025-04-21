Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Observation Island in 1969 [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Observation Island in 1969

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.1969

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The USS Observation Island (AG-154) arrives at Port Canaveral, Florida, on May 9, 1969, following a 10-month absence for overhaul and conversion at the Norfolk Naval Ship Yard. When the U.S. Navy took possession of her in September 1956, she underwent conversion from a cargo ship to a naval vessel designed to support the fleet ballistic missile program. She was commissioned as a U.S. Navy vessel in December 1958, designated as an experimental auxiliary ship (EAG), and named the USS Observation Island. The "experimental" designation was dropped the Observation Island became a miscellaneous auxiliary ship (AG).

    USS Observation Island in 1963
    USS Observation Island in 1969

    USS Observation Island

