USS Observation Island in 1963

USS Observation Island (EAG-154) somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean in February 1963. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command, the USS Observation Island had returned from supporting operations on the Pacific Missile Range by end of December 1962. Additionally, the USS Observation Island was on hand to execute the first seaborne launch of the Polaris A3 test vehicle off the coast of Cape Canaveral on April 10, 1963. When the U.S. Navy took possession of her in September 1956, she underwent conversion from a cargo ship to a naval vessel designed to support the fleet ballistic missile program. She was commissioned as a U.S. Navy vessel in December 1958, designated as an experimental auxiliary ship (EAG), and named the USS Observation Island.