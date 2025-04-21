Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    451 ESC BWBSC 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    451 ESC BWBSC 2025

    LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Ryan Vance 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Spc. Ricardo Claudio, a 68W assigned to the 469th Medical Ground Ambulance Company as a combat medical specialist, demonstrates how to properly apply a tourniquet to a wounded Soldier during the combat lifesaver (CLS) class at the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition (BWBSC) in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on March 2, 2025. The BWBSC is a series of challenges that test U.S. Army Soldiers on their physical and mental abilities. This year the 451 ESC is incorporating the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition to further test Soldiers and give them the unique opportunity to earn a foreign badge. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 10:24
    Photo ID: 8989239
    VIRIN: 250302-A-KE710-4850
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 451 ESC BWBSC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ryan Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    451 ESC BWBSC 2025
    451 ESC BWBSC 2025
    451 ESC BWC 2025
    451 ESC BWBSC 2025
    451 ESC BWBSC 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Day 1 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Best Squad
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    BWC
    GAFPB
    BSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download