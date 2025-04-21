Spc. Ricardo Claudio, a 68W assigned to the 469th Medical Ground Ambulance Company as a combat medical specialist, demonstrates how to properly apply a tourniquet to a wounded Soldier during the combat lifesaver (CLS) class at the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition (BWBSC) in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on March 2, 2025. The BWBSC is a series of challenges that test U.S. Army Soldiers on their physical and mental abilities. This year the 451 ESC is incorporating the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition to further test Soldiers and give them the unique opportunity to earn a foreign badge. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 10:24
|Photo ID:
|8989239
|VIRIN:
|250302-A-KE710-4850
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 451 ESC BWBSC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ryan Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Day 1 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025
