Day 1 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025

Photo By Pfc. Ryan Vance | Spc. Ricardo Claudio, a 68W assigned to the 469th Medical Ground Ambulance Company as...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Ryan Vance | Spc. Ricardo Claudio, a 68W assigned to the 469th Medical Ground Ambulance Company as a combat medical specialist, demonstrates how to properly apply a tourniquet to a wounded Soldier during the combat lifesaver (CLS) class at the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition (BWBSC) in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on March 2, 2025. The BWBSC is a series of challenges that test U.S. Army Soldiers on their physical and mental abilities. This year the 451 ESC is incorporating the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition to further test Soldiers and give them the unique opportunity to earn a foreign badge. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb) see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma – Soldiers from across the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) footprint traveled to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to compete in the 451 ESC’s Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition (BWBSC) for 2025 to compete for the titles of Best Soldier and Best NCO in the 451 ESC March 1 – 7. 14 Competitors arrived on Saturday, March 1, and completed administrative activities which included an inventory of their equipment, barracks room assignment, and a welcome brief. They enjoyed the only night that provided an opportunity to get eight hours of sleep.



Sunday was the first day of events. Competitors took a Combat lifesaver (CLS) class, took a land navigation test, the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA), answered a general military knowledge test, and responded to a general military knowledge essay prompt.



Highlights of the day included the CLS class and the EPFA. Soldiers were exposed to real-life applications of tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), which is a set of military medical training procedures designed to equip service members with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide immediate life-saving care in combat situations. TCCC main purpose is to reduce the number of preventable deaths and improve survivability on the battlefield. Training covers rapid assessment and intervention, basic medical procedures, such as wound control, airway management and resuscitation, and how to adapt to different combat environments when rendering aid.



The EPFA is a combat-focused physical assessment conducted in the Army Combat Uniform, boots, “slick” body armor with plates and helmet. Competitors executed a one-mile run, 30 dead-stop push-ups (modified version of the hand-release push up), a 100-meter sprint, lifted 16 sandbags onto the back of an LMTV, conducted a 50-meter farmer’s carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter high crawl, a 25-meter three-five second rush, and another one-mile run. Fort Sill felt it was necessary to provide rain during the event, so Soldiers performed the EPFA in groups of four over two hours in consistent rain. Just another day in the Army Reserve.