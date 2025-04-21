Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regimental Engineers Breach and Live Fire [Image 26 of 29]

    Regimental Engineers Breach and Live Fire

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assist a simulated casualty during a live fire and breach demolition exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 16, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 07:42
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
