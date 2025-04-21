U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assist a simulated casualty during a live fire and breach demolition exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 16, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 07:42
|Photo ID:
|8988950
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-DT978-1354
|Resolution:
|7771x5181
|Size:
|20.84 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
This work, Regimental Engineers Breach and Live Fire [Image 29 of 29], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.