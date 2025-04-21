U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, mark a safe path through a breached obstacle during a live fire and breach demolition exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 16, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 07:23
|Photo ID:
|8988910
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-DT978-1161
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|24.7 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regimental Engineers Clear the Way [Image 34 of 34], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.