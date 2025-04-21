Regimental Engineers Clear the Way

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepares to breach a concertina wire obstacle during a live fire training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 16, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)