56th SBCT soldier receives ARCOM

U.S. Army Capt. Wylie Gilbert with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission receives the Army Commendation Medal from Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th SBCT, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 23, 2025. Gilbert earned his award through exceptional service as the brigade medical operations officer for JMTG-U. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Israel Fernandez)
|04.23.2025
|04.23.2025 05:37
|8988824
|250423-Z-OH707-4021
|3863x2173
|763.17 KB
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|6
|0
