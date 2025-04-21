Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SBCT soldier receives ARCOM [Image 2 of 3]

    56th SBCT soldier receives ARCOM

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Spc. Israel Fernandez 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Wylie Gilbert with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission receives the Army Commendation Medal from Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th SBCT, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 23, 2025. Gilbert earned his award through exceptional service as the brigade medical operations officer for JMTG-U. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Israel Fernandez)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 05:37
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Released Capt. Leanne Demboski 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division leanne.e.demboski.mil@army.mil via DVIDS

