    Vu awarded MSM [Image 1 of 4]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Andrew Vu with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission receives the Meritorious Service Medal at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 16, 2025. Vu received the MSM for his exceptional service and contributions to the JMTG-U mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    This work, Vu awarded MSM [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    deployment
    MSM
    JMTG-U
    StrongerTogether

