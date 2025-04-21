Vu awarded MSM

U.S. Army Maj. Andrew Vu with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission receives the Meritorious Service Medal at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 16, 2025. Vu received the MSM for his exceptional service and contributions to the JMTG-U mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|04.16.2025
|04.23.2025 05:28
|8988776
|250416-Z-BK944-8551
|5472x3648
|7.63 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|4
|0
