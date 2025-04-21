Vu awarded MSM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Andrew Vu with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission receives the Meritorious Service Medal at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 16, 2025. Vu received the MSM for his exceptional service and contributions to the JMTG-U mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)