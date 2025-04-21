Children hunt for eggs during the “Egg-Stravaganza” Easter event held April 19 on Sagamihara Family Housing Area.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 22:19
|Photo ID:
|8988477
|VIRIN:
|250419-A-HP857-8198
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|754.72 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama invites Japanese families to join event celebrating Month of the Military Child [Image 8 of 8], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama invites Japanese families to join event celebrating Month of the Military Child
No keywords found.